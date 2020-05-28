Persons of Interest sought for questioning in First District Armed Robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking to locate two subjects identified as persons of interest in the investigation of an armed robbery with a knife that occurred on May 12 in the 700 block of North Galvez Street.

NOPD says that the two pictured individuals are sought for questioning only at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident or the location of the two persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.