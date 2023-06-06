Frederick Stalbert (left) and Kenyonica Green (right), (Courtesy: New Orleans Police Department)

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for two people who they said may have important information about a homicide case.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said 24-year-old Wendale Harvey was fatally shot in the 7000 block of Martin Drive in the New Orleans East area on May 24.

They said 30-year-old Frederick Stalbert and 27-year-old Kenyonica Green have been identified as persons of interest in the case.

They are not suspects. However, investigators believe they may have important information about the homicide.

Anyone with information about their locations can call the NOPD’s Homicide Unit at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

