THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A person was shot while Thibodaux police worked to clear out the Downtown bar crowd on Sunday, July 23.

Thibodaux police said officers were clearing the crowd around closing time when they heard six gunshots near the intersection of St. Louis Street and West 3rd Street.

While investigating, officers learned that a gunshot wound victim had arrived at a local hospital.

Police said the person suffered at least two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooting is under investigation. A suspect and motive have not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

