Person of Interest wanted in Skyview Street shooting that left two wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released an image of a person of interest wanted for questioning in the shooting in the 4500 block of Skyview at the intersection of Ransom Street.

This was the second non-fatal shooting at that location on the day (Dec. 3), with the first victim reported as a woman, while an update later showed the second victim as a man.

According to the latest NOPD report, the POI is believed to possess information that could be vital to the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.