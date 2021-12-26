Person of Interest wanted in connection with St. Bernard Parish shooting

Person of Interest in possible connection with shooting in Arabi (Photo: SBSO)

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a man they feel may possess information regarding a recent shooting that occurred in Arabi on Christmas Day.

According to the report, the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. when a male suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at University Medical Center in New Orleans by personal transportation.

Detectives spoke to the gunshot victim, but they are also seeking assistance in identifying the male who accompanied him to the hospital in hopes he may have valuable information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man sought for questioning or the shooting itself is asked to contact Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.