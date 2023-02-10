All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kelan Sartin in connection to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old juvenile Thursday (Feb. 9) in Chalmette.

The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Golden Drive around 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and located male victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Through investigation, detectives identified Sartin to be a person of interest in the shooting. He is not wanted on criminal charges related to the homicide. Detectives believe he has critical information in the case.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sartin, or any other information relating to this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

