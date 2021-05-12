Person of Interest wanted for questioning in Canal St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for a man identified as a person of interest in the ongoing investigation of a shooting in the 900 block of Canal Street that left two people wounded.

Malik Spencer

NOPD detectives believe 23-year-old Malik Spencer may possess information vital to this investigation and wish to question him.

Spencer is not currently wanted on criminal charges regarding this incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Spencer is asked to contact the NOPD at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.