Person of interest wanted for questioning about Duncan Plaza shooting

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is requesting the public’s help in locating 22 year old, Yasmeen Webb, for questioning in regards to the June 11 shooting.

According to an NOPD press release, Webb was involved in an altercation with the shooting victim in the 300 block of Loyola Avenue in Duncan Plaza.

Reportedly, Webb was seen standing next to the suspect who fired the shot. NOPD detectives think she has important information regarding the suspect’s identity and whereabouts.

It is important to note that Webb is not wanted for the crime and is only wanted for questioning at this time.

Anyone with information on Yasmeen Webb’s location is urged to contact detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.