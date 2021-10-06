Person of Interest wanted for DNA swab in homicide case, NOPD reports (Photo: Dien Curley)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for a man they believe may be connected to a homicide investigation stemming from an incident in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road on Jan. 25.

The NOPD has obtained a warrant for 29-year-old Dein Curley for an inside the mouth (buccal) DNA swab test.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the whereabouts of the pictured person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Nicole Alcala at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.