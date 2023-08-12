All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NATABANY, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection to a string of arsons.

On Friday, Aug. 11, deputies received a tip regarding a man on a bicycle in the area of a suspicious fire on Old Genessee Road near Highway 1065. The suspect was seen traveling near the fire shortly after smoke began to show.

The man was also seen near a separate fire on Windsor Drive.

Deputies have reported multiple fires were extinguished Friday by state and local fire crews in the Natalbany area.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the LDAF Forestry Hotline at 225-925-4500, OR if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

