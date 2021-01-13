Person of Interest sought for questioning in NOPD homicide investigation

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a person of interest (pictured below), sought for questioning in the investigation of a homicide on Jan. 3 in the 7200 block of Morrison Road.

This person of interest is not currently wanted in connection with this investigation. However, detectives feel the person of interest may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview them.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Jamaane Roy at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.