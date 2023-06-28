Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is looking to question an individual about a homicide that happened in the Marigny area on Monday, June 26.

According to officers, around 2:45 p.m., they responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of St. Claude Avenue where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Through investigation, detectives were able to locate a picture of a subject and vehicle possibly involved in the incident.

Officers are searching for a dark-colored Mazda SUV with heavy window tint, that was seen reportedly heading east down St. Claude Avenue after the crime. The subject NOPD is looking for is not wanted on criminal charges and may have vital information for the case.

The victim in the shooting is reported to be the nephew of Trombone Shorty, 18-year-old Revel Andrews who was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, the pictured person of interest or the pictured vehicle can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

