NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As New Orleans police continue to investigate a Little Woods shooting that left one person injured, detectives are searching for someone believed to be connected to the investigation.

On Thursday, March 3, the NOPD announced they had identified 31-year-old Justin Verret as a person of interest in an aggravated battery by shooting case.

The investigation began on Tuesday, January 11, when police responded to the 8000 block of Lacombe Street.

When they arrived, officers discovered a male victim who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say Verret is not wanted for criminal charges. However, investigators believe he may have critical information vital to the investigation and wish to interview him.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Verret’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD detectives at (504) 658-6070. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by submitting information online or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.