All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection to a homicide in the Little Woods area.
On Friday, June 7, NOPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Middleboro Road and Salem Drive. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Through investigation, officers identified Devyn Spikes, 20, as a person of interest in the investigation.
Spikes is only wanted for questioning and is not a wanted suspect.
Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Devyn Spikes is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.
