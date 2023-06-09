Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is looking for a person of interest after a missing person was found dead in a home.

NOPD officials said officers went to a home in the 2000 block of Piety Street in the Ninth Ward on Saturday, June 3, to perform a wellness check as part of a missing person investigation. They said the missing person was found dead inside the home.

NOPD detectives identified Brent Mills Ganier Jr., also known as “Gator”, as a person of interest.

They believe he may have important information about the incident. He is not wanted on criminal charges.

Anyone with information about Ganier’s location can call NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504)-658-6050, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

