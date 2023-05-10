ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who may have important information about an armed robbery that happened in Mid-City.
According to the NOPD, officers received a report that a robbery had taken place on Monday, April 24th in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
NOPD investigators said they identified 55-year-old Richard Hannon Jr. as a person of interest in the case.
Hannon was not identified as a wanted individual, however, officers believe he may have important information about the case.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD’s First District at (504)-658-6010 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
