NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who may have important information about a fatal 2022 hit and run.

According to reports from the NOPD, the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on April 17th, 2022, at the intersection of Pauger and North Miro streets.

NOPD officials told WGNO in a previous story that a Chevy Suburban was driving against traffic when a car crossed over into North Miro Street. The Suburban was then struck by a Honda Accord, causing the Suburban to overturn.

Three parked cars were damaged in the crash, along with several people who were struck by the vehicle. A male pedestrian died after being struck.

NOPD investigators identified Destiny Goodman as a person of interest in the case. Though she’s not considered a wanted individual, investigators do believe she may have important information about the crash.

Anyone with information about Goodman’s location or additional information about the incident can call the NOPD’s Traffic Fatality Unit at (504) 658-6207 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

