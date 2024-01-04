GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — A person was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Gretna on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Officials with the Gretna Police Department said police responded around 7:22 p.m. to the Boulevard Apartment Homes Complex at 901 Gretna Boulevard.

Officers found a male on the ground, who appeared to have been shot. Medical personnel responded, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the GPD’s Detective Bureau at (504)-366-4374.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts