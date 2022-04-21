MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies received an anonymous call about several individuals allegedly smoking and selling narcotics at the Parkview Apartments on the 1100 block of Richwood Road Number Two.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with 33-year-old Rick Jerome Clark, 30-year-old Thomas Dewayne Dunn, 29-year-old Terrance Reynolds, and other individuals, advising them of the complaint.

Several individuals immediately attempted to flee the scene on foot, and deputies noticed Dunn. Deputies commanded Dunn to stop, but he refused. Once Dunn noticed deputies surrounding him, he stopped to listen to their commands.

Dunn was immediately placed in handcuffs and advised of his Miranda Rights. Deputies obtained a search warrant for his vehicle and began to search the car. During the search, deputies located a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun under the front driver’s seat of the car.

According to deputies, Dunn stated, “Imma stay strapped out here. People die every day. Every time you see me, I’m going to have a strap. People trying to kill me.” Dunn was then placed under arrest.

As for Clark, he advised deputies that he wanted to go home as authorities were questioning the group of individuals. Clark then began reaching in his pocket and walking away from authorities. According to deputies, they performed a pat-down on Clark and discovered a handgun in his right front pocket.

He was placed in handcuffs and his firearm was removed by authorities. Deputies continued to search Clark and discovered ecstasy tablets and methamphetamine in his left font pocket.

After deputies read Clark his Miranda Rights, he advised authorities that the firearm belonged to him; however, he denied ownership of the narcotics. According to Clark, he picked the narcotics off of the ground.

As for Reynolds, he exited a green Dodge car and walked away from deputies when they attempted to question individuals at the scene. Deputies detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. Authorities then conducted a pat down on Reynolds and felt an unusual bulge in Reynolds’ pocket.

Rick J. Clark

Thomas D. Dunn

Terrance M. Reynolds

Deputies received consent to retrieve the item from his pocket and authorities discovered Oxycodone. Deputies then searched Reynolds’ vehicle and found marijuana residue, a digital scale, and a plastic bag containing hydrocodone pills.

Clark, Dunn, and Reynolds were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Clark was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons.

Dunn was charged with Resisting an Officer and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies. Reynolds was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.