DONNER, La. (WGNO) — An early morning crash on a Terrebonne Parish highway Thursday, July 13, claimed the life of a pedestrian.

According to Louisiana State Police, around 2 a.m. troopers began to investigate a hit-and-run that happened on U.S. Highway 90 westbound just two miles east of the LA Highway 20 Gibson exit.

Troopers say they responded to a call about a man who was reportedly walking in the middle of the highway when he was struck by a vehicle and found partially lying in the left lane. The man was taken to a New Orleans hospital where he died from his injuries.

Troopers report the suspect left the scene after the crash. The descriptions of the suspected vehicle and victim are unknown but the investigation remains ongoing.

LSP Troopers are asking anyone able to help identify the victim or the suspected vehicle to contact Troop C at (985)-857-3680.

