BOURG, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Borg Saturday (Jan. 21) morning that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

According to reports, around 10:00 a.m. Louisiana State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 24 north of Country Drive. Reports show 24-year-old Kendell Dye was attempting to cross the highway when an 18-wheeler hit him.

Dye suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. At this time the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

