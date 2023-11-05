JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police report a Westwego man is dead after being hit by a car on U.S. 90B in Jefferson Parish on Saturday, Nov. 4.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on U.S.90B west near Nine Mile Point Road in Bridge City around 6:40 p.m.

They said an initial investigation shows 65-year-old Paul Dominy Jr. was standing or walking in the westbound lanes of U.S.90B near Nine Mile Point Road while an unknown car was driving west.

According to the LSP, the car then hit Dominy and drove away from the scene without stopping.

Dominy suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP officials said the investigation is ongoing, and a routine toxicology sample was collected from Dominy.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at (504)-471-2775.

