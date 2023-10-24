COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Pearl River man is set to spend life in prison after being convicted of rape following a 2020 investigation by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office into child sex abuse.

On July 17, Doyle Eugene Glaze, Jr. was found guilty of first-degree rape and three counts of aggravated crimes against nature.

Court documents revealed sexual abuse involving three minor victims took place on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019. In October 2020, deputies began investigating child sex abuse after sexually explicit images were discovered on the then-8-year-old victim’s phone.

The victims were questioned and deputies reported all three gave a recount of the abuse they experienced.

During the trial, the victims told the court they were afraid to report the abuse out of fear of Glaze’s harsh treatment. Court documents revealed one victim said Glaze said he might “beat me if I told.”

Another told the court Glaze told them “Come here or I’ll shoot you.”

The victims said the punishments would range from getting hit with a belt to kneeling on rice for hours, to being locked in a hot room inside a trailer. On two occasions, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was called to the home.

At the sentencing hearing on Monday, Oct. 23, impact statements were read on behalf of the victims.

“The defendant is not just a rapist, but a thief. He’s stolen their innocence, peace of mind, hope, and worth. There is one thing you can do to restore them, and that is a just verdict. Tell these victims they are worthy,” said Assistant District Attorney Doug Freese during closing statements.

Glaze will serve life without parole for the rape charge and an additional 218 years.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories