BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently noticed a suspicious person near the Ragusa Meat Market on Greenwell St.

On Sunday, July 17, the deputy first saw someone who had been arrested on prior occasions.

That person was 27-year-old Rantrell Williams, of Baton Rouge.

The affidavit states that Williams “had three active bench warrants for his arrest.”

Williams fled with two others in a Black SUV before the trooper could question the 27-year-old.

A traffic stop ensued and Williams was taken into a custody.

Along with Williams, 24-year-old Keith Wilson and 35-year-old Lynnette Jones were in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Jones was the driver of the SUV and agreed to let the deputy conduct a search.

A bag containing various drugs was found in the vehicle.

A list of what was seized from the SUV is spelled out below:

34 tablets of Alprazolam (2mg) Schedule 4

96 Tablets of Oxycodone Hydrochloride (10mg) Schedule 2

8 Tablets of Amphetamine (30mg) Schedule 2

1 Tablet of Clozapine (100mg) Schedule 4

1 opened pack of Camel Turkish Blend Cigarettes

Loaded .380 Semiautomatic Pistol Bersa Thunder

2.4 grams of Synthetic Marijuana

Jones and Williams denied that the bag belonged to them and both pointed to 24-year-old Keith Wilson, of Baton Rouge as the owner.

The 24-year-old denied being the owner of the bag and its contents.

The affidavit states that Wilson has “several felony arrests and convictions listed on his record.”

The 24-year-old is facing the charges listed below:

Illegal Carrying of Weapons (with CDS)

Possession Of Firearm Or Carrying Concealed Weapon By A Person Convicted Of Certain Felonies

Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule II

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule IV

Wilson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday, July 17.