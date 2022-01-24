Patrol unit hit by gunfire, home set on fire, body found inside in Baton Rouge

EBRSO units on scene where a suspect barricaded himself in a home on Sunday, January 23, 2022 (NBC 33/Fox 44)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a wild scene that occurred Sunday evening near Gardere Lane.

According to deputies, they responded to shots fired call at a home on General Taylor Avenue around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, deputies heard additional shots and took cover. One EBRSO unit was hit by gunfire.

Deputies say the suspect at some point came out of the home and threw something under the carport that started a fire.

The entire home caught fire and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The St. George Fire Department was able to put out and fire and locate a body inside. Deputies believe the body is that of the suspected shooter.

No other injuries were reported. The name of the suspect is unknown. The case is still under investigation.