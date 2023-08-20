KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A Kenner Police Department patrol officer has been terminated and arrested following an extortion investigation on Saturday, Aug. 19.

According to reports, Trey Carter, 28 of Kenner allegedly took cash from a motorist during a traffic stop.

Chief Conley began investigating the incident after he received information regarding irregularities and questionable conduct regarding Carter. Through the course of investigation Conley interviewed the motorist, reviewed audio recordings and paperwork related to the traffic stop.

Carter was arrested later in the day.

Carter faces charges of malfeasance in office and extortion.

“The men and women of the Kenner Police Department work hard day and night to serve their community and have a stellar reputation, we will never tolerate this type of behavior- no one is above the law” stated Chief Conley.

Carter reportedly joined the department in August of 2022 and recently began working on the road three weeks ago.

