NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the parents of a 2-year old boy, after they took the child out of Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, Thursday (Feb 2).

The child was being treated for a cocaine overdose, in the Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

37-year-old Arianne Stechmann and 31-year-old Johnathan Kritzman are accused of taking the child out of the emergency custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau have issued arrest warrants for Stechmann and Kritzman. The couple is known to drive a white Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Stechmann, Kritzman or the 2-year-old boy is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.