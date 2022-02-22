PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman is accused of taking drugs and falling asleep on and suffocating a 9-week-old baby.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said emergency responders rushed to a home in Fountain and found Mary Elizabeth Evans, 40, unresponsive, and the baby, deputies said. Evans was supposed to be babysitting the child, investigators added.

They then determined she had purchased narcotics earlier that day and had ingested them by crushing and snorting the pills before taking care of the baby, according to a news release.

Evans was discovered unconscious, sitting on the side of her bed, with her upper body completely covering the child. She was revived at the hospital, but the child was declared dead soon after arrival.

Investigators said a blue pill that was found near Evans was confirmed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to be fentanyl.

Evans is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and is being held in the Bay County Jail while she awaits her first appearance.