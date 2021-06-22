Package Bandits: A series of package burglaries happening in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Today is Amazon Prime Day and many are expected to take advantage by shopping online, but local officials are warning you about package thieves.

A series of package burglaries happened in Livingston Parish recently.

Over the past few weeks, many across Livingston Parish have been left wondering where their package is.

Cornerstone Christian Academy Childcare Center Owner Arlette Lauber said, “The package was there, then I was looking for them and they weren’t there anymore.”

Livingston Parish’s Sheriff’s Office said packages were taken from multiple homes off of Lockhart Road. Some off of old Hwy 16 have also seen this problem.

Packages aren’t just missing from homes, but businesses too.

Cornerstone Christian Academy Childcare Center had classroom supplies taken right from their doorsteps.

“I reached out to my teachers to see if anybody else brought packages that day. She told me there was only one and I said that’s not right. It says that all the packages were delivered,” said Lauber.

She went straight to her cameras.

She said, “I ended up going all the way back through my footage and ended up finding a truck backing into my area and came and just took the packages and went about his business.”

She said a nearby resident encountered something similar.

“She caught them earlier in her dumpster on camera. She caught them and actually went to address them, and they ended up zipping off,” said Lauber.

She believes suspects were found and arrested by Denham Springs Police. LPSO still needs help finding unknown suspects connected to the Lockhart Road burglaries.

For safety on delivered packages, they recommend to frequently check in with delivery services, network with neighbors and to pick up packages in person.

If you have any video footage or other information that may help police, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.