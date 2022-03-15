DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark teen has been arrested on bestiality and child pornography charges.

An official with the Dale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Cody Kelley, 18, of Ozark, was arrested after police received a cyber tip from an investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Kelley was arrested on one count of bestiality and five counts of possession of child pornography.

Kelley was arrested and released Monday afternoon from the Dale County Jail.

WDHN is working to confirm more details in this case. Stay with WDHN News for updates.