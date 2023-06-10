NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating three shooting incidents.

The first shooting happened in the 2300 block of 4th Street around 11:10 p.m. Friday, June 9. According to reports, officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital. There are no updates on his condition at this time.

The second shooting happened around 30 minutes later when two people were arguing in the 2200 block of Barracks Street. According to police, a man pulled out a gun and shot a woman, sending her to the hospital.

The third shooting happened just after midnight outside the newly renovated Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium, an aquarium spokesperson said.

The victim reportedly told detectives the shooting happened at another location in New Orleans East. However, through further investigation detectives determined the man provided a false address and the incident happened in the 0-10 block of Canal Street.

The Audubon Aquarium reopened earlier this week after $41 million in renovations to include the insectarium.

Their spokesperson said a window in their front lobby and a window in the butterfly garden were damaged. The Aquarium is open for business.

All shooting incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

