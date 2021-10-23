Overnight shootings reported, NOPD says one turns fatal in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a pair of seemingly unrelated shootings occurring in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One occurred in Gentilly, inside the 2800 block of Paris Avenue. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was treated by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) on the scene, but was pronounced dead and the shooting later classified as a homicide.

The initial investigation has determined that the victim in this incident is not a resident of the home and the incident is not domestic in nature.

A couple of hours earlier, just before 3 a.m., the NOPD responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Belleville Street. Upon arrival, officers found another male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

There is no further information is available on either incident at this time.

