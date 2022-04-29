NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one man dead in the Irish Channel.

Shortly after 11:00 Thursday night, NOPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 2nd Street.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear who fired the shots and why.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504)658-6060. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers online, or by calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.