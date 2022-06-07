WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 6, 2022, at 9:42 PM, West Monroe Police patrolled near the intersection of Mill Street and North 7th Street and observed a black Chevrolet Malibu without a headlight. According to police, they initiated a traffic stop and noticed the driver of the car tossing a large plastic bag out of the front passenger window.

Once officers made contact with the driver, they identified him as 41-year-old Marreo Jamelle Edwards. Edwards was acting nervous which made authorities order Edwards out of the car.

Marreo Edwards

After officers read Edwards his Miranda Rights, Edwards allegedly advised police that he tossed a bag of ecstasy out of the window and admitted to taking one of the pills. He also told police he was en route to a friend’s residence to smoke marijuana prior to the traffic stop.

Officers located the large plastic bag and it contained approximately 203 ecstasy pills. According to Edwards, he did not know there were ecstasy pills in the vehicle until he was stopped by the police.

Authorities also discovered marijuana in the front passenger seat while searching the vehicle. Edwards was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Obstruction of Justice.