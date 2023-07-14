HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers in the burglary of a Hammond RV dealership.

Deputies say on an unknown day, the business owners reported multiple travel trailers, 5th-wheel campers, and sprinter vans missing from the lot after discovering several power chords and bluetooth speakers were also gone.

The sheriff’s office believes the suspects got on the property from the side of Interstate 12, where all the burglarized vehicles were parked.

In total, business owners say all stolen items equal a value of over $10,000.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Detective Bobby Bradberry at (985)-902-2045 Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories