All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 1, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a deputy of the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office and advised that Cody W. Hill was operating a Ford 250 in Ouachita Parish. According to authorities, they were told that Hill possessed felony warrants for his arrest in Caldwell Parish.

As deputies patrolled the area, they observed the vehicle turn on Basic Drive and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Hill and he was immediately placed in handcuffs.

Deputies went on to question Hill and he allegedly admitted to possessing a rifle and narcotics in the back seat of the vehicle. As authorities searched the vehicle, they located a firearm, methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a clear gas pipe.

Hill was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Firearms with Obliterated Number

Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Violation of Protective Order