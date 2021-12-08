Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies are attempting to locate two vehicle burglary suspects

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate 18-year-old Jerry Lee Morrison and 18-year-old Ricco Valdez Ferrand who are currently being sought for 15 counts of Simple Burglary each. Both are wanted in the connection of numerous vehicle burglaries occurring in Sterlington, Monroe, and West Monroe between October 20, 2021 and November 6, 2021. Numerous firearms were taken in the burglaries.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Morrison and Ferrand, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.