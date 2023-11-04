All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 27, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern at a home on Jon Barnes Road in Calhoun, La. after the victim sent a picture of her injured face to family members. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, and the victim was immediately transported to a hospital due to severe injuries.

According to court documents, authorities learned that the victim was allegedly assaulted by 41-year-old Christopher Thomas Ainsworth three weeks prior to the welfare complaint. Authorities also learned that Ainsworth allegedly struck the victim on the head several times with a baseball bat.

Ainsworth allegedly did not allow the female victim to leave her residence by threatening to assault her and actually assaulting the victim, according to court documents. Authorities were advised that Ainsworth allegedly threatened the victim by mentioning he was going to put the victim in a body bag, dismember her, and send her remains to the victim’s children.

On October 25, 2023, the abuse became worse due to Ainsworth allegedly assaulting the victim with a closed fist, forcing the victim to fall on the floor and endure more abuse. Authorities were informed that Ainsworth did not allow the victim to receive medical attention during the time frame. Detectives learned that the victim was legally blind and Ainsworth allegedly took her phone and monitored her usage on the phone.

As a result of the assault, the victim was transferred to another hospital due to life-threatening head injuries. Investigators observed multiple injuries on the victim.

Ainsworth was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Aggravated Second-Degree Battery

Cruelty to the Infirmed

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery

Domestic Abuse Battery 2nd Degree Aggravated

Violation of Protective Order

