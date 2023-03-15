All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, authorities of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were informed about a vehicle pursuit that involved officers of the West Monroe Police Department. According to the affidavit, deputies were advised that Dylan Hamm was in the vehicle and allegedly possessed a large amount of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Officials advised that the vehicle crashed on Griggs Road at Jessie Aulds Road, and three suspects were injured. Following the crash, officials managed to assist the suspects out of the vehicle and noticed Hamm allegedly possessed a backpack.

When authorities searched the backpack they located the following items:

123 grams of methamphetamine

330 grams of marijuana

Kimber Micro 9mm

FN FNS-40 .40 Cal

A box of live 9mm ammo

Sandwich bags

Digital scale

A large amount of U.S. currency

Hamm was then transported to a local hospital and airlifted to a medical center in Rapides Parish. On March 15, 2023, he was charged with five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Parole Violation, three counts of Prohibited Acts, and Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.

His bond was set at $96,500.