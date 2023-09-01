All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In early 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit began investigating Tyran McGee for allegedly selling fentanyl pills in the Ouachita Parish area. During the investigation, agents conducted several controlled purchases of fentanyl pills from McGee.
According to authorities, agents executed a search warrant at a residence on South 7th Street in Monroe, La. on August 30, 2023. While agents searched the residence, McGee was located in a bathroom closet, hiding from authorities.
During the search, agents seized a large amount of fentanyl pills and marijuana. McGee was placed under arrest and charged with 9 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and two counts of Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law.
His bond was set at $50,000.
