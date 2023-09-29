All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On September 19, 2023, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division (CID) was contacted by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives in reference to an individual, Erin Deburr, who was wanted for an Attempted Murder in Ouachita Parish. According to authorities, Deburr was located at Grambling State University where he was arrested without incident.
A search warrant was conducted in Deburr’s dorm room. Deburr’s roommate, Valdez Rogers, was subsequently arrested as well. Rogers received information that Deburr had been arrested, and was allegedly seen leaving his residence with narcotics in an attempt to hide them from detectives.
Deburr was arrested for the outstanding warrant for Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Rogers was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Violation of Uniform CDS Law (Drug-Free Zone).
Latest Posts:
- Ouachita Parish Attempted Murder suspect captured in his dorm room at Grambling State; roommate charged with drug offenses
- Tiny homes suitable for living on the water built in Bay County
- Ouachita Parish student presented with the Sheriff’s Valor Award after alarming officials of a potential school threat
- 21-year-old Georgia man charged in deadly shooting at Sandestin Resort, multiple victims
- Who’s running for a seat on BESE? Vote for who you want to lead school board for Louisiana
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.