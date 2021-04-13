Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests employee on multiple offenses

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested and booked OPSO Recruit Louis Williams on charges of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution, possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances and malfeasance in office.

The 36-year-old Williams, who was hired in March 2020, is cooperating with OPSO investigators. An investigation was launched after OPSO investigators received a tip from a credible source.

Williams admitted to investigators that he was paid $1,000 to deliver a package to an inmate at the Orleans Justice Center. Inside the package, investigators say, were 39 doses of Suboxone and 22.76 grams of synthetic marijuana, commonly called “mojo.”

Late Monday, Williams was arrested and booked on one count of malfeasance in office; one count of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution; one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; and one count of possession with the intent to distribute Suboxone.

“We cannot tolerate this type of activity on the part of anyone and we remain vigilant about keeping contraband out of our facilities.” said Sheriff Marlin Gusman. “It’s important for everyone’s safety to say something if you see something, and we are grateful this person did just that,” he said.

The investigation is continuing and additional arrests are expected.

Williams has been suspended without pay, pending a termination hearing.