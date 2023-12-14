Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams is calling on the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) to be more transparent after a 16-year-old recently escaped from custody.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) reported that on Dec. 8, Kai Jefferson allegedly pointed a gun at someone and threatened to shoot her in the 14500 block of Duane Road in New Orleans East. He’s allegedly threatened her with a gun on several other occasions.

According to the NOPD, Jefferson was already wanted because he had escaped from the OJJ’s custody.

His escape was reported by the NOPD on Dec. 11.

Following the release of this information, Williams held a news conference on Dec. 14 to address the OJJ’s escapee notification procedures.

He said the OJJ needs more transparency and action when someone escapes. He added that there are no privacy laws that protect an escapee, whether a juvenile or not. He said the OJJ should have released the escapee’s name and photo immediately.

In the future, he’s calling on the OJJ to notify the public, the NOPD and the U.S. Marshals Service immediately when someone escapes.

“Perhaps, oversight is necessary,” concluded Williams.

Watch the full conference:

