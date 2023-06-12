NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office and other partners gathered for a workshop on violent crime prevention.

Participants learned the workings of the Risk Terrain Modeling, and reviewed case studies while sharing insight on how to implement the tactics.

The training was hosted by OPDA Chief of Screening Andre Gaudin Jr., Captain Jonas Baughman, and Simsi, Inc. Director of Client Accounts and Services Adriana Santos.

District Attorney Jason Williams says his office is committed to attacking the problem of violent crime in New Orleans in a way that will leave a positive impact on residents.

“The evolving nature of criminal activity requires that we adopt innovative methodologies and use 21st century tools to tackle the root causes of the violence facing our community. My administration is exploring all opportunities to bring new public safety tools to New Orleans that will enable OPDA and our partners to better forecast elements of criminality and employ strategies to make our community safer for all residents,” said Williams.

Risk Terrain Modeling is a tool that identifies the environmental conditions contributing to crime problems. The program is said to be data-focused and allows for law enforcement and city officials to deploy the proper resources to holistically address centers for criminality, homelessness and chronic blight.

According to Williams, research has shown large crime reductions such as a 42% decrease in robbery, a 35% reduction in gun violence, and a 33% decrease in motor vehicle theft.

