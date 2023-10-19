NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An inmate in the Orleans Justice Center was arrested Thursday, Oct. 19, in connection with the death of his cellmate.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services Bureau announced the arrest of inmate Larron R. Davis, 27, after fellow inmate Christopher Johnson was found unresponsive in his cell after an overdose on May 28.

Deputies took Johnson to a hospital where he later died.

Toxicology reports determined that Johnson tested positive for fentanyl and died of a drug overdose.

Investigators determined that Davis, who was in the same cell as Johnson, gave him the drugs leading to his death.

Deputies also say that Davis was found with two grams of a “yellowish power” which tested positive for fentanyl.

Davis is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

“Fentanyl and related drugs have saturated communities across our city and this nation leading to unprecedented rates of fatal overdoses, said Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson.

“Those who are incarcerated are particularly vulnerable, as fentanyl-related overdoses are occurring in correctional facilities more frequently, because the burden of addiction is even higher among this population,” said Hutson.

