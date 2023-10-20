NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were placed on suspension Friday, Oct. 20 after a detainee was assaulted by cellmates.

Reports on Tuesday, Oct. 17, show that an inmate was assaulted by two other cellmates at the Orleans Justice Center. The inmate told the incident to a deputy and their attorney while they were being escorted to a visit with the attorney.

OPSO officials said the inmate was taken to the medical unit and reportedly had bruises and a fractured nose.

The sheriff’s office reported that the deputy informed a supervisor to review surveillance video which showed the detainees leaving the injured inmate’s cell. The video also showed the deputies assigned to the housing unit in the control center, rather than in the unit they were assigned to be in.

The assault was reported to the Investigative Services Bureau, and the deputies were questioned on Friday.

The deputies are suspended without pay until the investigations are complete.

