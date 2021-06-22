OPSO: Incarcerated murder suspect dies while awaiting extradition

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of an inmate at University Medical Center.

On Tuesday morning, a male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during roll call.

Medical personnel immediately began treatment and revived the inmate before he was routed to UMC, where he subsequently passed away.

There were no apparent signs of injury or self -harm.

The preliminary diagnosis from UMC points to cardiac arrest.

The inmate was booked on June 12 on an out-of-state warrant from Mississippi for murder and was being held on a $1 million dollar bond pending extradition. This is the same person that surrendered to SWAT on June 11 following a standoff in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue, where he barricaded himself inside a location in the area.

Stand-off on Tulane Avenue ends. Mississippi murder suspect is in custody. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/1mpvQ1JOCA — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) June 11, 2021

The name of the inmate is being withheld pending notification to the family.