All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling on Frontage Road in Monroe, La. and failing to use a signal when turning into the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement. A traffic stop was initiated by deputies and contact was made with the driver, 32-year-old Charles Lee Logwood of Houston, Texas.
According to deputies, they detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle and Logwood allegedly advised that he possessed a small amount of marijuana inside the car. After Logwood allegedly gave deputies consent to search the vehicle, authorities located the following items:
- 9.25 pounds of methamphetamine
- 3 pounds of marijuana
- An unknown amount of crushed Percocet pills
- A loaded .45 caliber handgun
- A large amount of US currency
Logwood was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Proper Signal to Turn.
