NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An Orleans Justice Center detainee, who was recently released from the facility without an ankle monitor, was taken back into custody on Monday, Nov. 27.

According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Lewis Stokes was initially taken into custody on Oct. 30 on charges of domestic abuse battery, child endangerment and simple assault.

He posted bond at 7:47 p.m. on Nov. 15 and was released at 11:55 p.m. An ankle monitor was supposed to have been put on him for a 24-hour house arrest.

Though, according to the OPSO, he was released without the ankle monitor. Jail leaders were notified of the incident at 6 a.m. on Nov. 16.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said staff received court records but didn’t follow the order to contact the monitoring agency for Stokes to be fitted for a monitor.

Shortly after his release, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported to OPSO that Stokes had allegedly assaulted another victim at her home around 2 a.m.

Stokes was taken back into custody at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 in Algiers, the OPSO reported.

He now also faces two misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse battery in Jefferson Parish.

