Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers from the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office (OPSO) arrested a deputy recruit on Monday, June 19, for allegedly sneaking contraband into the Orleans Justice Center.

The arrest came as a result of an internal investigation where OPSO detectives reportedly recovered 17 packets of 12 milligram Suboxone Film.

OPSO detectives said they linked the contraband to Elexis Gardener and arrested her on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.

They said Gardener has since been terminated from her position and the investigation is ongoing.

“This should serve as a notice that if any member of our staff fails to live up to the core values of this department to this magnitude, we will be swift to take action as we work to ensure the safety of those in our custody,” Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said.

The OPSO did not release any additional information.

